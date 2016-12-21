Father of suspected Pakistani in Berl...

Father of suspected Pakistani in Berlin attack refuses to believe his son could be involved in at...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec. 21 : Pakistani asylum seeker and a suspect of Berlin attack Naveed Baloch's father has refused to believe that his son could have been involved in the attack. [NK World] Naveed's father, Hassan Baloch said his son went to Germany 17 months ago out of frustration and fed up with unemployment.

