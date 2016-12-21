Death toll from tainted liquor climbs to 31 in Pakistan
Pakistani women mourn the death of their family member in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Local police officer Atif Imran Qureshi said Tuesday that over two dozens people were killed and many transported to hospitals after they consumed contaminated alcohol during the Christmas holiday.
