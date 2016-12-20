Criticism of `China-Pakistan Economic Corridor' in Pakistan

Since the early days of China's establishing diplomatic relations with Pakistan in 1950, Pakistan has had a special place in China's foreign policy to achieve its international strategic and economic aspirations as well as to keep India "off balance" after Sino-India war in 1962. China's first priority was to get connected with Pakistan via surface route through the Karakorum Highway and finally have direct access to the "hot waters" of Arabian Sea through Gwadar, the coastal area of Balochistan.

