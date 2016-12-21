CPEC will lead to a new era of develo...

CPEC will lead to a new era of development: Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Jawed Bajwa29 min ago

7 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec. 26: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will lead to a new era of development in the region and the army is committed to completing this project as planned. General Bajwa was addressing the passing out parade of newly recruited Baloch personnel in the Army.

