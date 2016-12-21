Collectors can give citizenship to Pak migrants
JODHPUR: In a major relief to Pakistan Hindu migrants, finally acceding to their demand since long, the Central government delegated the power of citizenship permission to the district magistrates. In a new development, the Pak citizens eligible for citizenship in three districts, including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, will have their citizenship permission granted by the district magistrates.
