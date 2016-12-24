Chinese consortium wins 40% stake bid...

Chinese consortium wins 40% stake bid in Pakistan main bourse

A Chinese consortium is set to acquire a 40 percent stake in Pakistan's main bourse, the country's stock exchange said Thursday. At least 17 entities had expressed an interest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange , whose benchmark stock index was one of the best performing indices worldwide in 2016.

