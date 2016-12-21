China to pump even more money into Pa...

China to pump even more money into Pakistan for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

NEW DELHI: Not a week goes by that one doesn't hear about China pumping even more money than it already has into 'all-weather friend' Pakistan. And much of that money is going toward the , which is criticized by many in Pakistan, and which has rapidly become a sinkhole for Chinese yuan.

