China to fund 4,000 MW power transmission line in Pakistan

State Grid of China will help build a 4,000 MW power transmission line in Pakistan in a project valued at US$1.5 billion, Pakistan said on Friday, the latest in a series of Chinese investments in its South Asian neighbour. [ISLAMABAD] State Grid of China will help build a 4,000 MW power transmission line in Pakistan in a project valued at US$1.5 billion, Pakistan said on Friday, the latest in a series of Chinese investments in its South Asian neighbour.

