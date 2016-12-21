China to Build $1.5 Billion Power Line Across Pakistan
Pakistani police officers stand guard at the office of local electrical company attacked by angry protesters to condemn electricity shortages in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2012. State Grid of China will help build a 4,000 megawatt power transmission line in Pakistan in a project valued at $1.5 billion, Pakistan said Friday, the latest in a series of Chinese investments in its South Asian neighbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec 8
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec 7
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov 30
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|82
|Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|6
|Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ...
|Nov '16
|KIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC