China to Build $1.5 Billion Power Line Across Pakistan

Pakistani police officers stand guard at the office of local electrical company attacked by angry protesters to condemn electricity shortages in Lahore, Pakistan, March 27, 2012. State Grid of China will help build a 4,000 megawatt power transmission line in Pakistan in a project valued at $1.5 billion, Pakistan said Friday, the latest in a series of Chinese investments in its South Asian neighbor.

