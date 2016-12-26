Child plunges 80ft to his death after...

Child plunges 80ft to his death after walking into lift 'that didn't exist'

The boy, known only as Zain, was on the 8th floor of a residential building in Karachi, Pakistan, when he called the lift and stepped inside. It is the second such accident in a space of three months highlighting just how poor building safety regulations are in the city.

