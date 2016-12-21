Bilawal Bhutto to be Opposition leader in Pakistan parliament5 min ago
Islamabad, Dec 29: Bilawal Bhutto is set to be the leader of the Opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly after he is elected to parliament, according to media reports today. The 24-year-old scion of the influential Bhutto family will replace Khursheed Shah, 64, as the leader of the opposition, The Express Tribune reported.
