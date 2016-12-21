Banned Pakistani group's student wing...

Banned Pakistani group's student wing protests US terror tag

1 hr ago

Dozens of activists from a student wing of the banned anti-India Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group have rallied in Islamabad to condemn a recent U.S. ban on their organization. The protest comes two days after the U.S. State Department designated the Al-Muhammadia Students wing a terrorist organization.

Chicago, IL

