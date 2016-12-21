Attack on UAE Deputy Prime Minister i...

Attack on UAE Deputy Prime Minister in Balochistan leaves Pakistan red faced28 min ago

Nicosia [Cyprus], Dec.29 : The Pakistan government has been left red faced by recent attack on the Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the United Arab Emirates , Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It may be recalled that armed gunmen attacked the convoy in which Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was travelling while on a Houbara Bustard hunting expedition in the Guchak area of Panjgur district of Balochistan.

