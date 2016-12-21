Asaduddin Owaisi questions NIA over terror cases probe1 hour ago

Asaduddin Owaisi questions NIA over t...

Asaduddin Owaisi questions NIA over terror cases probe

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: India.com

Hyderabad, Dec 20: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today asked why the country's premier probe agencies are not showing the same urgency to convict the accused in all terror cases, a day after a special NIA court awarded death penalty to five IM operatives, including Yasin Bhatkal, in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts case. In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP questioned the NIA and also mounted a veiled attack on the Centre saying, "Do not be surprised the way NIA is pursuing those Bomb Blast cases where accused are Non-Muslims they will be exonerated bcos of Ache Din?".

Chicago, IL

