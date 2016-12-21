AIR plans special Punjabi service for...

AIR plans special Punjabi service for Pakistan Punjab

Hoping to bring Pakistani Punjabis closer, reach out to the wider Punjabi diaspora and also counter neighbour Pakistan's radio penetration in its territory, India is planning a special radio service in Punjabi. The cleverly named Des Punjab, or country Punjab, which sends out the message of cultural oneness, will be implemented by India's national broadcaster All India Radio , a senior official told DNA.

Chicago, IL

