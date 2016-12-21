After Saarc, India boycotts Pakistan ...

After Saarc, India boycotts Pakistan again

Tuesday

NEW DELHI: India, along with Bangladesh and Iran, has pulled out of a key regional conference on sustainable development which is being held in Pakistan, according to a media report. The three-day session of the Governing Council of the Asian and Pacific Centre for Transfer of Technology started in Islamabad on Monday .

