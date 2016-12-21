After a high in 2015, a new low in India-Pakistan ties
As 2015 drew to a close, there were fresh expectations on India-Pakistan ties with the two sides deciding to resume their comprehensive bilateral dialogue during External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's visit to Islamabad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a surprise visit to Lahore on Christmas Day on his counterpart Nawaz Sharif's birthday and his granddaughter's wedding. That euphoria now seems a distant dream.
