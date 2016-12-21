8 Times The Internet Went Maaaaad Abo...

8 Times The Internet Went Maaaaad About Goats In 2016

When people see our blog for the first time, they usually say something like this: How on earth did you get that name? Goats and Soda?!? The answer: because goats and soda are pretty much everywhere in the developing world. Goats can be a force for good - some charities give them to families to provide nutrition and income.

