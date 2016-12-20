6th-grader in Pakistan sues President...

6th-grader in Pakistan sues President's House over plagiarism1 hour ago

Islamabad, December 23: A sixth-grader, through his father, on Friday sued in the Islamabad High Court officials of the Pakistan President's House, accusing them of plagiarising and using his speech without his consent. Eleven-year-old Mohammad Sabeel Haider, who studies in Islamabad Model College for Boys, told DawnNews that he was chosen to deliver a speech at the President House in Islamabad on December 22. The ceremony was recorded and is supposed to be aired on Pakistan Television on December 25, marking the 141st birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

