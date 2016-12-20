364 Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Ar...

364 Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, says Sartaj Aziz 6 hours ago

Islamabad, Dec. 22 : Advisor to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, has said that there are 364 Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia. Replying to a question in the Senate, he said these jails include Riyadh, Jubail, Buridah, Dammam, Khober and Oniza, reports the Dawn.

