364 Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, says Sartaj Aziz 6 hours ago

Islamabad, Dec. 22 : Advisor to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, has said that there are 364 Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia. Replying to a question in the Senate, he said these jails include Riyadh, Jubail, Buridah, Dammam, Khober and Oniza, reports the Dawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.