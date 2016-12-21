3,692 persons still missing, Senate body told 20-Dec-16101
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday told that some 3,692 persons were still missing from different parts of the country and the departments concerned were being held responsible for their recovery. The meeting, which held here at the Parliament House with Senator A Rehman Malik in the chair, was told that the matter of missing persons had become a complex issue.
