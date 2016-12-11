11-year-old Pakistani boy sues presid...

11-year-old Pakistani boy sues presidency for stealing speech

Islamabad: An 11-year-old boy has sued the office of President Mamnoon Hussain for stealing his speech which he had prepared to deliver on an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of Pakistan's founder MA Jinnah. The six-grader, Muhammad Sabeel Haider, through his father Naseem Abbas Nasir, approached the Islamabad High Court, filing a petition against the presidency for "stealing" the text of his speech and giving it to someone else without his consent.

Chicago, IL

