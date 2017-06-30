Water supply in Muscat resumes as bur...

Water supply in Muscat resumes as burst pipe fixed

Muscat: Residents in Al Khuwair and surrounding areas once again have access to uninterrupted water supplies, after Oman's Public Authority for Electricity and Water repaired a burst feeder pipe in Boushar on Wednesday morning. "The pipe in Boushar was fixed this morning," said a spokesperson for the PAEW, which is now known as Diam.

Chicago, IL

