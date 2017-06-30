The update enables users to hide thei...

The update enables users to hide their location from their friends and others around them.

Muscat: Parents of children and teens who use Snapchat have been warned over a new update which pinpoints user locations. The latest update enables users to activate a featured called 'Ghost Mode,' which allows them to hide their location from their friends and others around them.

Chicago, IL

