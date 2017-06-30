The present Bangladesh Ambassador to ...

The present Bangladesh Ambassador to Oman, Sekander Ali, was appointed four years back.

Muscat: Bangladesh has appointed a new ambassador to Oman, the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh said. Mohammed Golam Sarwar, a career diplomat of 10th BCS , will be the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Sultanate of Oman.

Chicago, IL

