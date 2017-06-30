Tayfun Topkoc, managing director for Sap Uae and Oman. - Supplied picture

Muscat: With the Middle East and North Africa's infrastructure spend set to top $280 billion by 2018, one of the region's largest players of people-moving machinery, ETA Melco, is ramping up its support for mega-projects with a complete digital transformation with SAP. Across the Middle East and North Africa, governments are pouring investment into infrastructure, with regional spend set to reach $281 billion by 2018, according to a recent report by BMI Research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.