Sunrise view from Kala Patthar (5550m) at 6 in the morning. Photo-Supplied

Muscat: While most people always look to scale new heights, one woman took that literally, when she climbed Mount Everest all the way up to the peak's southern base camp, which is located 5,364 feet above sea level. Nilima Gandhi and her husband Avishkar had never climbed to such heights before, but embraced the challenge before them, despite having only taken up mountaineering about three years ago.

