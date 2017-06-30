Sunrise view from Kala Patthar (5550m) at 6 in the morning. Photo-Supplied
Muscat: While most people always look to scale new heights, one woman took that literally, when she climbed Mount Everest all the way up to the peak's southern base camp, which is located 5,364 feet above sea level. Nilima Gandhi and her husband Avishkar had never climbed to such heights before, but embraced the challenge before them, despite having only taken up mountaineering about three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC