Sunrise view from Kala Patthar (5550m...

Sunrise view from Kala Patthar (5550m) at 6 in the morning. Photo-Supplied

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: While most people always look to scale new heights, one woman took that literally, when she climbed Mount Everest all the way up to the peak's southern base camp, which is located 5,364 feet above sea level. Nilima Gandhi and her husband Avishkar had never climbed to such heights before, but embraced the challenge before them, despite having only taken up mountaineering about three years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,489 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC