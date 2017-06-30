Sohar's Summer Programme to train 300 students in 'practical skillsets'

Muscat: More than 300 students will be attending Sohar's Summer Programme, initiated by the Sohar Port and Freezone under the supervision of the Directorate General of Education in the Governorate of North Al Batinah. The Summer Programme will be completing its sixth year by accommodating more than 300 students from Sohar and the nearby province of Liwa.

