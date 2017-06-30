Schengen visas may be lifted for Oman...

Schengen visas may be lifted for Omanis, others Gulf Cooperation Council nationals

Muscat: Plans are underway to lift visa requirements for Omani and others Gulf Cooperation Council nationals wishing to visit countries in the Schengen zone of the European Union. According to Roland Dubertrand, the outgoing French ambassador to Oman, "We are discussing the complete lifting of visas for Omanis and other Gulf citizens to countries of the EU.

Chicago, IL

