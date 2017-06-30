ROP beefs up security in Salalah for Khareef Festival
Muscat: Thousands of Royal Oman Police officers and members of different branches participated as the Support Force in the Salalah Tourism Khareef Festival 2017, according to a statement by the ROP. Get your essential daily briefing delivered direct to your email inbox with our e-newsletter The support force participating in securing the festival, consists of officers, non-commissioned officers and members of the different branches of the ROP and the General Authority for Civil Defense and Aid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
