Omantel teams with Huawei on G.fast

Huawei announced that it will deploy what is believed to be the first G.fast network in the Middle East in partnership with Omantel, a leading operator in Oman, to enable the company to extend ultra-broadband services more efficiently by utilising existing copper infrastructure. Huawei noted that Omantel has abundant copper resources in its existing network, and to address growing subscriber demand for digital home services and HD video Omantel plans to reconstruct its networks to enhance its broadband services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Converge! Network Digest.