Omani at cutting edge of radioactive ...

Omani at cutting edge of radioactive material risk research

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Professor Khalid bin Saif Al Nabhani has earned a scientific achievement and obtained the highest degree after Ph.D in the field of radioactive material risk assessment and management in the oil and gas industry.' He completed the degree in only two and half years at Memorial University, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,932 • Total comments across all topics: 282,269,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC