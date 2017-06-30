Omani at cutting edge of radioactive material risk research
Muscat: Professor Khalid bin Saif Al Nabhani has earned a scientific achievement and obtained the highest degree after Ph.D in the field of radioactive material risk assessment and management in the oil and gas industry.' He completed the degree in only two and half years at Memorial University, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC