Omana s benchmark Muscat Securities Market General Index 30 on Wednesday gained 15.76 points.

Oman's benchmark Muscat Securities Market General Index 30 on Wednesday gained 15.76 points.

Muscat: Oman's benchmark Muscat Securities Market General Index 30 on Wednesday gained 15.76 points, registering a rise by 0.31 per cent to close at 5113.35 points, compared to the last session, which stood at 5097.59 points. The trading value on Wednesday stood at OMR2.62 million, comprising a rise of over 56.2 per cent, compared to the last session, which stood at OMR1.68 million.

