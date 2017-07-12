Oman khareef: 63-day Salalah Tourism ...

Oman khareef: 63-day Salalah Tourism Festival gets under way

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Sixty-three days of fun have begun at the Salalah Tourism Festival 2017 under the slogan "Oman prosperity and development". Sixty-three days of fun have begun at the Salalah Tourism Festival 2017 under the slogan "Oman prosperity and development".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,747 • Total comments across all topics: 282,183,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC