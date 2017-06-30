Oman environment: Clean up after picn...

Oman environment: Clean up after picnicking, says activist

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

An eco-warrior and volunteer at 'Clean Up Oman,' Batool Mohsen Baqer says, "It's a common phenomena these days, not only during long public holidays but also during the weekends, when people go to beaches or parks, they litter behind them. This is not linked to a season, it's just that some people have the habit of littering; they don't clean up and so you would find a lot of beautiful public spots being messed up when people have picnicked or visited there."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC