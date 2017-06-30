Oman environment: Clean up after picnicking, says activist

An eco-warrior and volunteer at 'Clean Up Oman,' Batool Mohsen Baqer says, "It's a common phenomena these days, not only during long public holidays but also during the weekends, when people go to beaches or parks, they litter behind them. This is not linked to a season, it's just that some people have the habit of littering; they don't clean up and so you would find a lot of beautiful public spots being messed up when people have picnicked or visited there."

