Oman bans import of asbestos products

6 hrs ago

Muscat: A ban on the import of goods and products which contain asbestos has been announced by Ministerial Decision. The Minister of Trade and Industries has announced a ban on any import of products that contain asbestos, through Ministerial Decision 139/2017.

Chicago, IL

