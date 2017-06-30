Oman Air increases capacity to Salala...

Oman Air increases capacity to Salalah by 50% during holiday period

Muscat: Oman Air has increased capacity and frequency to Salalah to cater to increasing demand for the Khareef festival, a statement from Oman Air said. During the Khareef season , Oman Air will increase the number of daily flights from nine to 13 departures daily.

Chicago, IL

