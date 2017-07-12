No objection to NOC: Oman govt poll r...

No objection to NOC: Oman govt poll reveals

Times of Oman

Almost 60 per cent of the tens of thousands of residents who voted in an online government poll want the No Objection Certificate rule to stay. A government unit had launched online polls recently, in English and Arabic, asking people to vote on whether the rule - which bars expats from working in Oman for two years if they don't have the NOC from their employer - should be scrapped.

Chicago, IL

