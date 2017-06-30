Muscat Securities Market. - Times of Oman file picture

Muscat Securities Market. - Times of ...

Muscat: Trading volumes were tepid and the MSM30 Index closed on a flat note at 5,116.83 points, down 0.03 per cent. The MSM Sharia Index gained 0.30 per cent to end at 764.15 points.

