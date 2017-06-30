Lamborghini supercar, other vehicles destroyed in Oman's car workshop blaze
Muscat: A Lamborghini supercar worth OMR170,000 was burnt out after a wokshop fire in Muscat, officials have confirmed.The yellow sports car, a 2017 model, was destroyed after the fire broke out at Shanfari Automotive in Al Khuwair on Monday morning. Fire doused The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance quickly brought the fire under control with no reports of casualties.
