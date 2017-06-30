INJAZ Oman's student exhibitions enco...

INJAZ Oman's student exhibitions encourage innovative ideas

Muscat: INJAZ Oman hosted the sixth edition of its Company Programme, with an exhibition for student companies that demonstrated their products and services. About 71 companies from different colleges and universities across Oman marketed their innovations at exhibitions held in Shangri-La's Barr Al Jissah Resort and the Oman Avenues.

Chicago, IL

