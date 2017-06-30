Huawei and Omantel will Deploy the Fi...

Huawei and Omantel will Deploy the First G.fast in the Middle East

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WebWire

Today, Huawei announced that Huawei will jointly deploy the first G.fast network in the Middle East with Omantel, a leading operator in Oman, at the ninth Huawei User Group Meeting. Huawei's E2E G.fast solution boosts Omantel to construct ultra-broadban d networks efficiently by reusing existing copper lines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,376 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC