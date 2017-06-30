Food, 20 litres oil destroyed by Oman municipality
Muscat: Twenty litres of oil and food items have been destroyed in the Al Hamra region, according to a statement released by the Al Dakhliyah Municipality. The Al Hamra Municipality carried out a food inspection campaign at food facilities, finding and destroying 20 litres of oil and food items that were not suitable for consumption.
