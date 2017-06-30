Drug smuggling bids foiled by Royal Oman Police
Muscat: Two individuals were caught attempting to smuggle narcotic tablets in their bags through Muscat International Airport, the ROP announced. In two separate cases, the ROP's General Directorate for the Control of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances had arrested two expats of Asian nationalities while they attempted to smuggle psychotropic tablets into the country.
