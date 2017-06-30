Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Obaid Al S...

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Obaid Al Sa'eedi

Muscat: Non-Omani employees with expertise have been retained in order to maintain the quality of health services, the Minister of Health has said. Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Obaid Al Sa'eedi, minister of health, stressed the need for the health sector to raise the level of health financing to meet the expectations of Omani citizens.

