Air Arabia Adds Sohar to Oman Network
Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier announced today that, starting July 9, 2017, Sohar will become the third destination to join its Oman network. The new route complements Air Arabia's existing operations in Oman to Muscat and Salalah, boosts travel and trade opportunities between the two Gulf countries, and provides hassle-free travel options to the residents of Sohar.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
