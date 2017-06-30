32,152 tourists visit Khareef Salalah festival

The statistics show that Omani visitors accounted for 29.9% of the visitors according to the nationalities, which amounted to 9,602 visitors, an increase of 30.7% over the same period last year. -ONA The statistics show that Omani visitors accounted for 29.9% of the visitors according to the nationalities, which amounted to 9,602 visitors, an increase of 30.7% over the same period last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.