Work for restoration of Al Khabourah ...

Work for restoration of Al Khabourah Fort continues in Oman

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The fort has been affected by salinity and humidity on its internal and external walls due to its proximity to the coastal strip of the Sea of Oman.-ONA The fort has been affected by salinity and humidity on its internal and external walls due to its proximity to the coastal strip of the Sea of Oman.-ONA Muscat: Work for the restoration of Al Khabourah Fort is being done by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, represented by the Directorate General of Archeology and Museums. The fort has been affected by salinity and humidity on its internal and external walls due to its proximity to the coastal strip of the Sea of Oman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,541,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC