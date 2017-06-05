Work for restoration of Al Khabourah Fort continues in Oman
The fort has been affected by salinity and humidity on its internal and external walls due to its proximity to the coastal strip of the Sea of Oman.-ONA The fort has been affected by salinity and humidity on its internal and external walls due to its proximity to the coastal strip of the Sea of Oman.-ONA Muscat: Work for the restoration of Al Khabourah Fort is being done by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, represented by the Directorate General of Archeology and Museums. The fort has been affected by salinity and humidity on its internal and external walls due to its proximity to the coastal strip of the Sea of Oman.
