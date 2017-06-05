Watch Anthony Bourdain Eat Pit-Roasted Goat on 'Parts Unknown: Oman' This Sunday
The Sultanate of Oman is an absolute monarchy, a predominantly Islamic state in a vital strategic choke-point in the world's oil supply. It is surrounded by some of the trickiest and most contentious powers in the region, and yet here is it: relatively small, tolerant, welcoming to outsiders, peaceful, and stunning beautiful.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|Marti
|4
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
