Watch Anthony Bourdain Eat Pit-Roaste...

Watch Anthony Bourdain Eat Pit-Roasted Goat on 'Parts Unknown: Oman' This Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Eater

The Sultanate of Oman is an absolute monarchy, a predominantly Islamic state in a vital strategic choke-point in the world's oil supply. It is surrounded by some of the trickiest and most contentious powers in the region, and yet here is it: relatively small, tolerant, welcoming to outsiders, peaceful, and stunning beautiful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan '17 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan '17 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' (Aug '16) Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,518 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC