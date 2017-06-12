Total credit of commercial banks in Oman rises by 3.5 per cent

The bulletin also pointed out that the import sector received OMR1,117.7 million or 5.7 per cent of the credit granted to commercial banks during the first quarter of 2017. - Times file picture The bulletin also pointed out that the import sector received OMR1,117.7 million or 5.7 per cent of the credit granted to commercial banks during the first quarter of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.